Zoe Saldana hailed real winner by fans after ‘Avatar’ reclaims top-grossing movie of all time from ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The 42-year-old actress starred in both ‘Avatar’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’. — Pictures from Instagram/Zoe Saldana

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15 — Long before actress Zoe Saldana was the green-hued Gamora in the Marvel Avengers franchise, the US-Dominican beauty was known for playing the all-blue Na’vi named Neytiri in Avatar.

The James Cameron 2009 epic sci-fi blockbuster reclaimed the highest-grossing film spot from Avengers: Endgame after its re-release in China over the weekend.

Despite the disappointing news for Marvel fans, many saw Saldana as the silver lining seeing that the actress starred in both films that are 10 years apart.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to praise the 42-year-old after Avatar raked in an estimated US$21.1 million (RM87 million) over the weekend in China.

As of Saturday, Avatar’s box office surpassed US$2.82 billion compared to Avengers: Endgame which earned US$2.79 billion at the box office.

Avatar is officially the highest grossing film of all time... again. The real winner is Zoe Saldana pic.twitter.com/xb1hLfzp6n — Lewis- Nomadland🚐 for Best Picture🏆 (@ljwr_) March 13, 2021

Just acknowledge that no matter who wins between Avatar and Avengers: Endgame, the real winner is Zoe Saldana. pic.twitter.com/RnAptLniml — aaron ⬡ 1K Comma Era (@vandawision) March 13, 2021

Zoe Saldana after still being part of the highest-grossing movie of all time for the past decade:#AvengersEndgame #Avatar pic.twitter.com/cVq1wECcWv — Arvi (@Arvi_boi) March 13, 2021

Zoe Saldana watching Avatar and Avengers: Endgame go back and forth as the highest grossing movie of all time pic.twitter.com/Z1K7cHXCs6 — Binge Mode (@binge_mode) March 13, 2021

‘Avatar’ tops #AvengersEndgame to reclaim the title of highest-grossing film of all time 👑 pic.twitter.com/SntnPH7fI2 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 13, 2021

Zoe Saldana watching the Avatar-Endgame battle knowing they are both her movies pic.twitter.com/Lmpp5YUFyq — taWandaVision (@timiretimzzy_) March 13, 2021

zoe saldana taking the title from zoe saldana https://t.co/spzO3jK9tT pic.twitter.com/FJtca58sNt — vee (@valsreactor) March 13, 2021

After Saldana started trending on Twitter, the actress took to Instagram to pen a gracious post, saying she was humbled to be a part of “the two biggest movies of all time”.

The mum of three also followed up with a second post where she shared a fan art that fused her three biggest roles — Neytiri from Avatar, Uhura from Star Trek and Gamora from the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Despite being a hit twice in China, the 2D version of Avatar was banned by Chinese officials over fears that the film’s plot could cause civil unrest.