Hong Kong celebrity Aaron Kwok donates RM53,000 towards former TVB actor’s cancer treatment (VIDEO)

Hong Kong celebrity Aaron Kwok donated RM53,000 to a former TVB actor who is suffering from stage four lung cancer. — Picture via Facebook/ Aaron Kwok

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Hong Kong celebrity Aaron Kwok has donated HK$100,000 (RM53,024.01) to a former TVB artiste suffering from stage four lung cancer.

Hong Kong’s Ming Pao reported that Jeff Chan Chik Wing, who was diagnosed with the condition last August, had appealed for funds for his treatment.

Chan was informed of Kwok’s donation via a comment posted by the artistes’ manager Leung May May, stating : “How are you! I represent Aaron Kwok’s Love And Concern Charity Fund and have remitted the amount into the account as a sign of support. Hope you do not give up. Get well soon,”

Leung wrote that the comment was accompanied by a remittance slip.

Apart from Kwok, fellow Hong Kong celebrities Bob Lam and Yoyo Chen also have donated their children’s ang pow money to Chan.

Chen also urged her fans to donate towards Chan’s medical fund.

Singapore’s Today Online, meanwhile, reported that Chan who does not drink or smoke experienced the first signs of lung cancer in June last year.

He had been suffering from back muscle pain and thought he had a herniated disc.

A health check later found that he had a 6cm tumour in his left lung, which had extended to his back, and the doctor has given him six months to live.