Malaysian rapper Yonnyboii featured on Walt Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon-inspired song (VIDEO)

Yonnyboii featured in the track inspired by Walt Disney’s Animation Studio’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’. — Picture courtesy of Universal Music Group

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 – Malaysian artist, Yonnyboii is making moves as he has been featured on a track inspired by Walt Disney’s Animation Studio’s Raya and the Last Dragon.

The track entitled Trust Again features a collaboration between South-east Asian artistes with Yonnyboii along with Indonesian singer Raisa, Philippine rapper Matthaios and Thailand’s rapper, Sprite.

Trust Again by Universal Music Group is inspired by the story and characters of the film.

Growing up on Disney films meant the collaboration was a little more special for Yonnyboii. — Picture courtesy of Universal Music Group

The Takut singer is grateful to be featured on the track as Disney films have impacted his childhood.

“I am very honored that I’m able to represent my home and our culture through a Disney original soundtrack.

“This just goes to show that times are changing and there is space for everyone to shine, even for a kid from Setapak,” Yonnyboii said in a press statement.

Raya and the Last Dragon is Walt Disney Animation Studio’s latest animated film directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada.

The animated film takes viewers on an epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony until an evil force threatened the land pushing the dragons to sacrifice themselves to save humanity.

500 years later, that same evil returns, and it is up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets and has been showing in cinemas.