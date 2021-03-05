TGV Cinemas reopens with exciting movies, discounted tickets, and proper hygiene protocols amid CMCO, RMCO

TGV Cinemas is eager to welcome moviegoers to its halls with a range of movies and offers. — Picture courtesy of TGVCinemas

PETALING JAYA, March 5 — TGV Cinemas is excited to welcome moviegoers into 35 of its outlets starting today after closing its doors amid the movement control order (MCO).

And there is also good news for families from the same household as they can sit together in pairs, provided they present their identification document (IDs) when requested.

A number of exciting movies that will premiere today include Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, Monster Hunter, Wonder Woman 1984, Z, Unhinged, The Rescue, Master, Mirugaa, Anbirkiniyal, and Nenjam Marappathillai.

TGV Cinemas sales and marketing general manager Mohit Bhargava said some of the features that have been introduced are its discounted ticket deals for MovieClub members on selected films, more offers on its TGV MovieClub programme and an entirely new seating plan adhering to protocols.

“Over the weekend, we will be having free movie screenings for every purchase of selected Hot Food combos at limited sessions, so do head over to our web page and mobile application to keep yourselves updated.

“Besides, our website and mobile application have been enhanced to include the ability to purchase tickets and food items to minimise physical contact.”

Sanitisation of its common areas are done at regular intervals daily and hand sanitisers are provided at common places for guests.

Sanitisation of halls would be done extensively after every movie session. — Picture courtesy of TGVCinemas

“After every movie session, movie halls will undergo extensive cleaning.

“Our focus is reopening the cinemas safely and ensuring our guests feel comfortable as they return to enjoy the cinema experience.”

Mohit added that guests who are comfortable watching movies with their own groups of family or friends are able to book a private hall for themselves with a maximum number of 25 people.

“The hall is entirely yours to enjoy and you can also select from a range of films available at that time for your private cinema screening,” he said

Many social media users were thrilled that movies have hit TGV’s big screen with many eager to book movies for today’s schedule.

Most of them were eager to watch movies such as Wonder Woman and Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon.