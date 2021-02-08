Box office: Denzel Washington’s ‘The Little Things’ repeats No. 1 with US$2m

US actor Denzel Washington was drawn to ‘The Little Things’ as the detective thriller just felt ‘different’. — AFP file pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — Denzel Washington’s crime thriller The Little Things led domestic box office charts again, pulling in US$2.1 million (RM8.54 million) in its second weekend of release.

Overseas, The Little Things collected US$1.4 million in ticket sales from 20 countries. The R-rated film has made US$7.8 million in the US and Canada and US$5.2 million internationally to date.

Directed by John Lee Hancock, The Little Things debuted simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming service. With the US box office essentially at a standstill, Warner Bros. made the decision (one that was met with vocal backlash) to repeat that hybrid strategy for its entire 2021 movie slate.

In second place, Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods: A New Age has generated US$1.7 million. After 11 weeks in theatres, the Croods sequel has brought in US$46 million domestically. Though there aren’t many big-screen offerings for audiences to choose from these days, its box office hold has been notable because The Croods: A New Age has been available to rent on premium video-on-demand platforms for two months. Overseas, the film brought in US$808,000, which brings its international total to US$101.6 million and global haul to US$147.6 million.

Liam Neeson thriller The Marksman landed in the No. 3 spot, grossing US$1 million from 2,018 screens. That brings its total haul to US$9.1 million. Wonder Woman 1984 came in fourth place with US$905,000 from 1,818 US locations. The Warner Bros. superhero adventure, which also premiered concurrently on HBO Max, has amassed US$40 million at the domestic box office and US$154 million worldwide.

Sony’s Monster Hunter rounded out the top five with US$590,000 in its eighth weekend of release. The video game adaptation, starring Milla Jovovich, has made US$11.8 million to date.

Overseas, Disney and Pixar’s Soul — which isn’t playing in domestic theatres and is only available to US audiences on Disney Plus — continues to sell tickets. The film is performing particularly well in China, where it has made US$55.8 and has officially passed Incredibles 2 (US$53.7 million) to become the country’s second-highest Pixar release ever. In total, Soul earned US$6.9 million from 11 international countries, boosting its foreign bounty to US$96.2 million. — Variety.com via Reuters