Chinese social networking site Douyin reportedly offers RM81m to get Queen of Cantopop Faye Wong on board

After successfully getting Andy Lau to join them, Chinese video-sharing social networking service Douyin now wants Faye Wong to join them too. — Picture via Facebook/ Faye Wong

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — After successfully getting Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau to join Douyin, the Chinese video-sharing social networking service is now said to be eyeing Queen of Cantopop Faye Wong to join them too.

Taiwan portal Mirror Media reported that Lau was paid NT$440 million (RM64 million) to join the platform and is now dangling NT$560 million (RM81 million) to get Wong to come on board.

Like Lau, Wong too does not have any social media accounts.

“Wong previously had a Weibo account but it was last updated in March 2015,” the portal reported.

The portal added that there was a stiff competition between Douyin and another Chinese App Kuaishou.

“Last year, Mandopop star Jay Chou opened an account at Kuaishou and did a live stream which attracted an audience of 68 million.”

“Seeing Kuaishou’s explosion in users, Douyin hopes to follow suit and get big names to join them.”

It was recently reported that Lau got over 50 million followers on Douyin less than a week after opening the account, becoming one of the platform’s top 10 super-traffic users.

Mirror Media said most artistes from Taiwan, Hong Kong and China have Douyin accounts.

“Hong Kong celebrity Aaron Kwok has 2.04 million followers on Douyin,” it said.