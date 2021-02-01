Malaysian actress-singer Ayda Jebat apologises for sharing fact her husband likes to smell her armpit

Actress and singer Ayda Jebat (right) has apologised to her fans for sharing her husband Nabil Mahir (left) likes to smell her armpit. — Photo via Instagram/ Ayda Jebat

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Actress and singer Ayda Jebat has apologised to her fans for revealing that her husband Nabil Mahir likes to smell her armpit.

Speaking to Malay portal mStar, Ayda or her real name Nur Suhada Jebat said she just wanted to share her happiness following her marriage to the actor.

“Some were sad and jealous as they said their husband had stopped being romantic after their marriage. They even refused to take photos.”

“So I hope my post will not be seen negatively and obscenely as I just wanted to show the happiness after my marriage.”

She stressed that she only showed Nabil’s loving side.

“But I still apologise if some feel offended seeing our intimacy. I could not take care of everyone’s feelings,” the 28-year-old said.

The Parah Parah singer got into the news recently after she shared via her Instastory about Nabil’s weird habit of smelling her armpit.

Internet users felt that these matters should not be shared even though they are husband and wife.

The Bukan Gadis Biasa actress also said she was aware her followers were from different age groups hence she would ensure her posts were suitable.

“But if there are some who felt it to be too overwhelming, maybe they should change their mentality. See the posts from a positive point of view.”

“Do pray that my intimacy (with Nabil) will maintain and you are treated similarly by your partner.”

Nabil and Ayda tied the knot on January 1 at Masjid At-Taqwa, Taman Tun Dr Ismail.