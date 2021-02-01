HK superstar Andy Lau rakes up more than 50 million followers in his maiden entry into social media

Screenshot from Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau’s Douyin.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau has gotten over 50 million followers on Douyin (China’s video-sharing social networking service）less than a week after opening the account.

Chinese portal China.org.cn reported that Lau had never created a social network account on any platform before, but has since changed his mind and opened his first on Douyin.

“On Wednesday, the star’s new move became a cultural phenomenon creating a nationwide carnival buzz.”

“In just 24 hours, he was followed by more than 24 million followers, from fans to his peers,” it said, adding that he is set to become one of the most followed individuals on Douyin.

A check by Malay Mail found that Lau had posted five videos since last Wednesday and has received a total of 87 million likes.

According to the portal, Lau is said to be an old-school entertainer who previously said he didn’t fall for online communications gimmicks.

“Only using text creates no warmth, I don’t know how to communicate with others by that means,” he was previously quoted as saying.

In his 40-year career in showbiz, Lau has acted in more than 160 films, made nearly 80 music records and invested in about 30 film projects.

“Lau joins more than 3,000 entertainers in registering accounts on Douyin, including Zhang Ziyi, JJ Lin, Eason Chan and Lay Zhang, according to an entertainment white paper issued by the app company under the Chinese technology and social media giant ByteDance,” the portal added.