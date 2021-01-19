Actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Vagina’ candle explodes in UK woman’s living room

American Actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ scented candle almost burns down a UK woman home after being ignited. — Photo courtesy of Instagram/ Gwyneth Paltrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — A woman from the United Kingdom, Jody Thompson, had the scare of her life after lighting Hollywood sweetheart Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Vagina’ candle.

Thompson had won the scented candle in an online quiz.

Paltrow had launched the US$75 (RM304) scented candle which is called “This Smells Like My Vagina” which was also sold out upon its release.

The Iron Man actress had also introduced a couple more scented candles with the same intriguing names such as ‘This Smells Like My Prenup’ and ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’ which are available on Goop for the same price.

Little did the 50-year-old media consultant in Thompson know that the candle would almost burn down her home after being ignited.

Thompson told The Sun that a 50 centimetre flame leapt out of the candle’s glass jar.

“The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere.”

“I’ve never seen anything like it, the whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch.

“There was an inferno in the room,” she said.

Thompson who is living with her partner David Snow in Kilburn, North London managed to put out the flame.

She described the incident as scary but also funny.