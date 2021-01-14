Tom Cruise buys two robots to patrol ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ set, administer Covid tests on crew members

The 58-year-old Hollywood actor is doing his best to make the movie set Covid-safe. ― Picture via Instagram/Tom Cruise

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 ― Tom Cruise will stop at nothing to make sure Covid-19 doesn’t get in the way of the latest Mission: Impossible film.

Even if that means investing in technology that can help the actor keep an eye on the set to prevent the pandemic from further disrupting the movie’s completion.

The Hollywood action star reportedly bought two robots to ‘patrol’ the Mission: Impossible 7 movie set.

The robots are also able to administer Covid-19 tests on crew members.

This comes after the 58-year-old made headlines last month for screaming at staff who failed to adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

Cruise was heard in an audio clip yelling at crew members who did not social distance even after filming was halted for weeks when several staff members tested positive for the virus.

The Top Gun star told off staff who flouted Covid restrictions with a stern warning: “If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone.”

Following the incident, the actor is going above and beyond to ensure the set is Covid-free, which explains his latest purchase.

According to The Sun, a source on set told the British tabloid that “shooting will resume in the UK later this week.”

The crew will then head to Dubai to continue filming the next part of the movie.

“Tom is so serious about making sure the shoot isn’t shut down that he’s splashed out on these robots as he can’t be everywhere to ensure people are behaving themselves,” the source said.

Many, including fans, sympathised with Cruise’s frustrations of those who chose to ignore new safety guidelines in the wake of a pandemic that has claimed lives and livelihoods.

“He gets paid a lot for these films but he also knows that he is lucky to be working and staff on the film from top to bottom rely on this film going ahead,” the source added.

“You don’t have to go far to see how just how much the pandemic has affected jobs.”

The filming of Mission: Impossible 7 went through several delays in the past year and is currently being filmed at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.