A Hollywood drive-in is hosting a Christopher Nolan retrospective

A billboard for Christopher Nolan's film 'Tenet' on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California August 19, 2020. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 14 ― Dunkirk, Interstellar, Inception and of course Tenet: the Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles is offering a special lineup of Nolan films, all available to be seen at a drive-in. A format that will allow Californians to enjoy movies on the big screen despite the pandemic.

Open-air cinema is always a good alternative to Netflix. While the American streaming giant has made a lot of noise recently with its latest announcements, traditional cinemas have more than one trick up their sleeve to try to lure moviegoers back out.

While movie theatres remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hollywood Legion Theater continues to offer programming for its drive-in. This time, Christopher Nolan's films have been chosen for the next round of screenings. His biggest hits will be shown starting January 17 with Inception, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Afterwards the Batman trilogy will follow with Batman Begins on January 19, The Dark Knight on January 21 and The Dark Knight Rises on January 22. Interstellar, Dunkirk and the latest, Tenet, are also scheduled for the end of January. The blockbuster released in September 2020 was already screened at the drive-in in December.

“We want people to feel safe getting out of the house, and we go to great lengths to ensure health and safety so people can enjoy watching movies,” theatre director Bill Steele told Variety. “We are absolutely committed to the safety of our staff and patrons.”

To attend this Christopher Nolan film festival, it will cost US$65 (RM262.85) per car per session. A somewhat high price but one that entitles you to unlimited popcorn for each person in the car as well as candy and drinks. Interested parties can already register online at the site of the Hollywood Legion Theater. ― AFP-Relaxnews