Korean actress Ham So-won admits to deleting husband’s DMs in fear of other women contacting him

Ham openly admitted to rifling through her husband’s private messages. — Picture via Instagram/ham_so1

PETALING JAYA, Jan 13 — Korean actress Ham So-won has admitted that she often goes through her husband’s direct messages (DMs) to delete messages from other women.

Ham, who is married to former idol trainee Jin Hua, made the confession on a recent episode of the reality TV programme Wife’s Taste in a conversation about social media.

“I go onto my husband’s Instagram account frequently and delete all his direct messages,” said the 44-year-old, based on translations by Koreaboo.

Ham didn’t hesitate to spill more details, adding that she even deletes any follow-up messages that come in.

“There will be messages that come after I delete them saying things like, ‘I think So-won erased my previous messages.’

“I delete those too.”

When asked if he knew what his wife gets up to on his social media account, Jin Hua replied that he did.

The couple rose to fame in South Korea due to their unusual age gap of 18 years.

Jin Hua, who hails from Harbin, China, previously thought that Ham was in her 20s when they first met but he remained set on marrying her after he found out her true age.

They tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl in December of that year.