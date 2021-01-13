Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue draws social media users ire for saluting Chinese police

Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue has come under fire for saluting Chinese police. — Screen capture via Weibo/Shawn Yue

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue has come under fire from social media users for paying tribute to Chinese police during the inaugural Chinese People’s Police Festival.

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily reported that the 38-year-old Yue, who is now staying in Taiwan after marrying local model Sarah Wang, had posted the 12 seconds clip on his Weibo account where he saluted Chinese cops, with the caption “Salute!” and the hashtag “The first Chinese People’s Police Festival”.

In the clip, Yue attached clips of his past movies including a traffic policeman in Boy & Girl, a fireman in As the Light Goes Out and an undercover cop in Infernal Affairs.

His Weibo post did not go down well with Hong Kongers. — Picture via Instagram/lok666

Comments posted were not too kind.

A social media user commented Yue had to show his patriotism due to work while others questioned Yue’s actions of showing his love for China while staying in Taiwan.

This is not the first time Yue has found himself of such criticism.

Last March, Chinese social media users accused his clothing brand MADNESS of supporting the Hongkong pro-independence movement.

To quell the furore, Yue took to his Weibo to explain and removed the item from the market.

Hong Kong has seen protests and rallies being held in the past to denounce the government and a now-suspended extradition bill.

Celebrities who showed their support for China draw the wrath of Hong Kongers online.