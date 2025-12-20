IPOH, Dec 20 — A man died after his car plunged into a river near Sekolah Kebangsaan Layang-Layang Kanan in Parit yesterday.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said the 34-year-old victim was found inside the car at 2.10pm today.

He said the department received an emergency call about the incident at 11.13pm on December 19, and deployed 10 personnel from the Parit Fire and Rescue Station.

“The search and rescue operation for the car resumed at 8am today with help from the police, using fire department and police boats, and support from several villagers.

“The search operation was conducted using boats along a distance of 100 metres heading downstream from the jetty where the victim’s car plunged into the river,” he said in a statement today.

He added that Fire and Rescue Department personnel located the vehicle about 20 metres away and requested a crane to assist. The victim’s body was found inside the car at 2.10pm today.

Shazlean said after investigations were completed, the victim’s body was extricated and handed over to the police for further action.

He said the operation, which involved 11 fire personnel, 10 police officers, and about 15 villagers, ended at 3.30pm. — Bernama