KOTA KINABALU, Dec 20 — Sabah Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) have welcomed the announcement of Mohd Naim Kurniawan Moktar as the coalition’s candidate for the upcoming Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election.

Sabah Umno liaison chief Datuk Jafry Ariffin said leadership continuity is not merely about lineage, but rather about organisational legitimacy, grassroots support, and the ability to carry the people’s mandate, qualities that Naim Kurniawan reportedly embodies.

“Naim Kurniawan was selected through careful consideration by the party institution, supported by grassroots machinery, and represents the continuity of service-driven leadership, not just symbolic representation,” he said.

Jafry emphasised that the Kinabatangan by-election is not just a test of an individual, but a measure of political institutional stability, public trust, and BN’s capacity to sustain development mandates in strategically significant and challenging constituencies.

“Sabah Umno will remain steadfast, united, and focused to ensure that the voice of the people of Kinabatangan continues to be represented in a principled, credible, and consistent manner,” the State Tourism, Culture and Environment minister added. — The Borneo Post