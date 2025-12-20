KUANTAN, Dec 20 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has advised all parties not to politicise delays in the distribution of food aid to flood victims at temporary relief centres.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the delays were caused by the sudden floods, which created challenges for those involved.

“I thank everyone for ensuring the food reached the victims as best as possible. The slight delay on the first day was unintentional, and I hope it is not politicised given the challenges,” he said after visiting the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bunut Rendang, here today.

His Royal Highness also stressed that government agencies and support teams, including those handling food distribution, must remain prepared during the monsoon to protect the welfare of flood victims.

The Ruler also urged flood victims not to rush home, warning of a possible second wave of flooding.

“I have been informed that a second wave may occur next week, so do not return home yet. We must be patient and continue praying that it does not happen,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said, expressing gratitude that the floods in the state remain under control.

The Sultan also prayed for the well-being of flood-hit residents in Sumatra and Aceh, hoping their lives would return to normal soon.

Speaking to reporters, Al-Sultan Abdullah praised the national polo team for retaining their international title and excelling in regional games.

“Alhamdulillah, our team has retained the polo title…I believe other teams will be better prepared for the next SEA Games. We hope Malaysia continues effective training programmes and develops more young talent to replace ageing players,” the Ruler said.

Yesterday, Malaysia’s polo team claimed gold at the 2025 SEA Games, beating hosts Thailand 10-6.5 in the 4-6 goal final at VS Sports Club & Siam Polo Park.

The win was made even more special as Pahang’s Prince Tengku Muhammad Iskandar played alongside the national team, repeating a feat Al-Sultan Abdullah achieved over 40 years ago. — Bernama