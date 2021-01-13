Bruce Willis kicked out of Los Angeles pharmacy after refusing to mask up

Bruce Willis later described his decision not to wear a mask as an ‘error in judgement.’ — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 13 — Hollywood star Bruce Willis was told to leave a pharmacy in Los Angeles on Sunday after he refused to wear a face mask inside the store.

According to Page Six, witnesses said the Die Hard actor was told to leave by an employee after other shoppers became uncomfortable with him not masking up.

Willis reportedly insisted on not wearing a face covering even though he had a bandana tied around his neck which he could have used.

The 65-year-old did not manage to make any purchases and was photographed exiting the store empty-handed.

Willis appears to have seen the error in his ways since then as he released a statement to People admitting that going mask-free might not have been a wise decision during a pandemic.

“It was an error in judgement. Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up,” he was quoted as saying.

California has racked up more than 2.8 million Covid-19 cases with over 945,000 cases in Los Angeles County alone.

The California death toll for the disease stands at over 31,000.

In November, the state’s Department of Public Health made face coverings mandatory at all times when outside the home in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.