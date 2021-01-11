Catch K-drama heartthrob Kim Seon-ho on TikTok for global meeting with fans this weekend

Kim has several fun activities in store for fans. — Pictures via Instagram/seonho__kim

PETALING JAYA, Jan 11 — South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho will host his first global meeting with fans on popular social media site TikTok this weekend.

Kim, who played Han Ji-pyeong on the Netflix K-drama Start-Up, will be appearing on “TikTok Stage Connect — Seonho’s Favorite” where fans can pre-submit requests, messages, and duet videos for Kim to interact with during the live fanmeeting.

A press release from TikTok states that fans from across Asia, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Korea, are expected to participate in the event.

TikTok’s regional senior marketing manager for Southeast Asia Loh Kai Zhi said the platform looks forward to providing more opportunities for celebrities to connect with their fans at a distance.

“Kim Seon-ho has certainly captured the hearts of many and brought happiness through his TV dramas, and we look forward to jointly hosting this online meet-up with (Kim’s agency) SALT Entertainment,” said Loh.

SALT Entertainment hopes the online fan-meeting event can provide some cheer for Kim’s fans who aren't able to meet the 34-year-old in person due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We sincerely appreciate the attention and support that fans have given to Kim Seon-ho in 2020.

“To relieve the sadness of not being able to meet in person due to Covid-19 and show appreciation for all the support, we have prepared the first global online fan meet-up.

“We ask for your huge support and active participation as we work hard to organise the virtual event,” said SALT Entertainment.

Fans can tune into the fan-meeting on January 17, 7pm MYT on Kim’s TikTok for the Korean livestream or the TikTok Stage page for the English version.

Start-Up was one of the most popular K-dramas in 2020 and won over fans with its inspiring storyline on young entrepreneurs looking to make it big in Sandbox, Korea's fictional Silicon Valley.

It made its way onto the “must-watch” drama lists of several news portals including Soompi and Cinema Escapist.