Covid-19: Jakarta-based Malaysian-born actor Aliff Ali Khan in critical condition

Malaysian-born actor Aliff Ali Khan has been receiving Covid-19 treatments in Jakarta for the past three weeks. ― Picture via Instagram/aliffalli

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 ― Indonesia-based Malaysian-born actor Aliff Ali Khan is reported to be in a critical condition due to the Covid-19 infection.

According to local media Liputan 6, Aliff has been receiving treatment at Wisma Atlet Hospital in Jakarta.

Aliff is the younger brother of Indonesia-based Miller Khan, who recently won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) 2020.

Sharing the latest news on Aliff’s condition, his lawyer Asgar Sjarfi was quoted saying that the artist has not shown any positive signs even though he has been receiving treatment for the past three weeks.

Asgar also noted that Aliff is currently in a critical condition and on a ventilator.

“His condition worsened after three weeks of isolation at Wisma Atlet Hospital.

“At the same time, Aliff faced pressure due to the divorce case process with his ex-wife Aska Ongi which is still ongoing,” he added.

It was also reported that Aliff has a congenital disease, which makes the road to recovery slightly tougher.

Although Asgar was in touch with Aliff during the first week of his admission at the hospital, he said he has now lost touch with the actor as he no longer replies messages.

“We cannot visit him at the hospital, and can only say hello to Aliff through the nurses,” Asgar said.

Aliff followed his brother’s footsteps and made the move to Indonesia to pursue his acting career.

Among the Indonesian-produced films that Aliff starred in is Heart 2 Heart as well as popular drama series Aisyah Putri The Series: Jilbab In Love .

Aliff was due to attend his divorce case with Aska at the Central Jakarta Religious Court last Tuesday.

The duo tied the knot in December 2018 in Bali, but the marriage only lasted for 11 months.

Aliff was previously married to famous model, Nora Alexandra in 2016 but divorced a year later.