PASIR GUDANG, Feb 12 — Over 30 Orang Asli families were displaced after a raging fire destroyed their homes at the floating settlement in Kampung Teluk Jawa here this morning.

The floating settlement, that stretches out to the coast, is a unique feature in south Johor as it is the traditional home to the Orang Asli Seletar community.

It also has a popular seafood restaurant that has been operating for several decades.

Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohd Subri Md Isa said there were no casualties during the fire that was reported early this morning.

He said the fire station received a distress call regarding a fire at 7.04am.

“Following that, we despatched a total of 28 firemen from the Pasir Gudang and Johor Jaya stations to the scene.

“The firemen were assisted by three Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) machines and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Subri said the fire damaged the temporary floating village structure that consisted of wooden walls, plank floors and zinc roofing.

“The blaze caused about 90 per cent damage involving about 30 homes in the settlement” he said, adding that the fire also damaged to two motor boats, a car and six motorcycles.

Mohd Subri said the firemen had to use a nearby seawater source with the help of pumps to put out the fire.

He said firemen managed to control the fire at 7.41am, while monitoring work was still ongoing to ensure there was no residual that could spark a new fire.

“The cause of the fire and estimated losses are still under investigation,” he added.