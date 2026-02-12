KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, graced the 271st Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara here today.

The meeting, which entered its second day, was chaired by the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin.

Also in attendance were the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah; the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah; the Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah; the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail; and the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Kelantan was represented by Tengku Mahkota Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra and Pahang by Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah.

The meeting was also attended by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar; the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Musa Aman; the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka, Tun Dr Mohd Ali Rustam; and the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang, Tun Ramli Ngah Talib.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was also present at the meeting, which was also attended by the Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers, and the Deputy Premier of Sarawak.

The last Conference of Rulers meeting was held on October 8 last year and was chaired by Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin. — Bernama