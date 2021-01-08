Blackpink’s Lisa to reprise role as dance mentor on Chinese girl group reality talent show ‘Youth With You’ (VIDEO)

Lisa won over Chinese viewers last year after she appeared as a dance mentor on the show. — Picture via Instagram/lalalalisa_m

PETALING JAYA, Jan 8 — Blackpink member Lisa will be making her comeback as a dance mentor on Chinese girl group reality talent search Youth With You.

The announcement was made on the series’ official social media pages and was met with great excitement from Blackpink fans, known collectively as Blinks.

“The year of 2021 will continue to witness the performances of our dance mentor Lisa. Ready to dance along with her?” Youth With You wrote on Twitter.

Youth With You brings together female trainees from various companies who are put to the test in singing, dancing, and other areas of self-development before being voted on by viewers.

The remaining trainees at the end of the programme will then go on to form an idol girl group.

Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manoban, gained popularity in China after she appeared on the show's second season as a mentor alongside host and season one winner Cai Xukun, singer Ella Chen, and rapper Jony J.

A viral clip of Lisa putting the trainees through a tough coaching session has gained over 33.9 million views on YouTube so far.

The 23-year-old has a busy schedule ahead of her in 2021 as YG Entertainment also recently confirmed that she is preparing for her solo debut this year.

Besides her solo commitments, Lisa is hard at work with Blackpink to put the finishing touches on the group’s upcoming YouTube livestream concert on January 31.