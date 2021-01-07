Taiwanese star Jay Chou’s Kuala Lumpur concert set for February 2022

Taiwanese star Jay Chou’s Kuala Lumpur concert will now be held February 19 next year. — Photo via Facebook/ Jay Chou

KUALA LUMPUR, January 7 — After three postponements, Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou’s Carnival World Tour — Kuala Lumpur is set for February 19 next year.

In a statement on its Facebook page, organiser G.H.Y Culture & Media said Bukit Jalil National Stadium would remain as the venue.

“In light of continued health and safety concerns, the Jay Chou Carnival World Tour — Kuala Lumpur that had been scheduled for 16 January 2021 will be rescheduled to 19 February 2022 (Saturday) at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.”

It also encouraged fans to retain tickets that were bought previously through TicketCharge as it will still be valid for the new show date.

Fans unable to make the new date can contact TicketCharge at 03-9222 8811 or visit www.ticketcharge.com.my for more details.

The concert was originally scheduled for February 29 last year but was later pushed to August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carnival World Tour is Chou’s eighth concert tour to celebrate the multi award-winning singer’s 20 years in the music business.

Chou last performed in Malaysia in January 2018, before returning again in October to accompany his wife Hannah Quinlivan, who was shooting a movie on location here.