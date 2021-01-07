K-pop superstars Blackpink team up with Pepsi for ice-cool collab (VIDEO)

(From left) Rosé, Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo are the new faces of Pepsi’s Asia Pacific region campaign. — Picture courtesy of Pepsi Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Jan 7— Fancy a refreshing sip of soda with a side of Blackpink?

Look no further because the K-pop superstars have kicked off 2021 with an exciting collaboration with Pepsi.

Members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé are the brand’s new ambassadors for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and its “Go All In For What You Love” campaign.

The campaign aims to inspire boldness and confidence in Generation Z and PepsiCo’s senior marketing director for APAC Salman Butt said Blackpink’s meteoric rise to global stardom made them the perfect picks for the project.

“Blackpink’s touching story of grit, tenacity, and resilience over the years to realise their dream ultimately put them on the road to stardom, and that is exactly the admirable traits that can resonate with the younger generation and inspire them to emulate their idols.

“This latest campaign will be all about encouraging the younger generation to pursue their dreams and set them on the right path towards finding their inner strength and boldness they never knew they had,” he said in a press release.

A media campaign starring the girls has also kicked off on social media, giving their fans, known as Blinks, lots of exciting content to look forward to.

Malaysian Blinks can snap up limited edition Pepsi x Blackpink products at 7-11 stores and the brand has several social media surprises and giveaways planned in the coming weeks.

“Pepsi x Blackpink will be launching limited edition Pepsi products in all participating 7-11 outlets in Malaysia and Singapore, where the four Blackpink personalities will be significantly featured on the collaboration products, with a distinct visual language expressing a daring and bold attitude.

“On top of that, we will also be launching a 360-degree marketing campaign to raise brand awareness through various media platforms,” said PepsiCo’s beverage marketing lead Jennifer Lee.

