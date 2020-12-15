Popular Yasmin Ahmad films ‘Rabun’, ‘Mukhsin’ and ‘Talentime’ to go on Netflix this week

‘Rabun’ tells a tale about a free-spirited older couple, Pak Atan and Mak Inom who decide to spend more time in the country after getting tired of city life. ― Picture courtesy of Netflix

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― Leading streaming entertainment service Netflix is bringing a slate of powerful Malaysian stories by the late director Yasmin Ahmad to a global audience this month.

The streaming platform announced today that its slate of acclaimed Malaysian films will grow with three popular films from the award-winning filmmaker on December 18.

The three selected films are Rabun, Mukhsin and Talentime.

For the uninitiated, Yasmin was well-loved for her incredible Petronas ads and thought-provoking films that have made an impact both locally and internationally.

Rabun, which was Yasmin’s debut film is a quirky and heartening story that was inspired by her own parents after her father turned partially blind as a result of diabetes.

It is an enlightening story of Pak Atan (M. Rajoli) and Mak Inom (Kartina Aziz) who return to the country after getting worn out by the hustle and bustle of city life.

Upon returning, the couple find that life in the countryside may not be that pleasant after all.

‘Mukhsin’ tells the story of a 12-year-old boy who develops a friendship and a crush on a 10-year-old girl. ― Picture courtesy of Netflix

Mukhsin, on the other hand, is the prequel to Yasmin’s award-winning Sepet and Gubra and the last film of the Orked trilogy.

The film, which bagged the Grand Prix of the Deutsches Kinderhilfswerk for Best Feature Film at the 57th Berlin International Film festival, perfectly captures the nostalgia of youth and the innocence of first love.

The story takes place in Sekinchan, Sabak Bernam in 1993, and tells the tale of 10-year-old Orked’s first love, played by Sharifah Aryana.

Orked who arrives with her elder brother and aunt to spend the school holidays in the village, catches the eye of Mukhsin (played by Mohd Syafie Naswip).

Mukhsin soon becomes tormented by his love for Orked when their relationship remains platonic.

‘Talentime’ is Yasmin Ahmad’s last film which was released four months before her passing. ― Picture courtesy of Netflix

Known for undertaking tough subjects in her films ― from multiculturalism to racism ― Yasmin’s last film Talentime highlights a touching portrayal of love, family and the trials of everyday life, set against the soundtrack by multi-award-winning Malaysian film composer Pete Teo.

The film tells the story of a school talent competition that matches two hearts – that of Melur (played by Pamela Chong), an Anglo-Malay girl, and Mahesh (played by Mahesh Jugal Kishor), a deaf and mute Indian boy.

Melur, with her melodious voice, singing whilst playing the piano is one of the seven finalists of the Talentime competition.

Mahesh is enthralled by Melur, but his traditional family objects to their relationship.

Another finalist, Hafiz (played by Mohd Syafie Naswip), fascinates people with his vocal talent while playing the guitar, using music to cope with the pressures of dividing time between school and his mother, who has been hospitalised with a brain tumour.