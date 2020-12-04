Alif Satar declared free of Covid-19 after 12 days in hospital, urges Malaysians to stop stigmatising those infected

The singer tested positive for Covid-19 on November 22, 2020. — Picture from Instagram/Alif Satar

PETALING JAYA, Dec 4 — After almost 12 days of being treated and undergoing quarantine at the Melaka Hospital, singer and emcee Alif Satar is finally cleared of Covid-19.

The 30-year-old recording artiste released a media statement on Instagram this afternoon, telling fans and followers he was allowed to go home to be with his family.

The dad of three who is married to Sha Dila Halid, thanked Malaysians for their thoughts and prayers.

“Very glad I’m now healthy and back with my beloved family.

“My thanks and appreciation go out to everyone, especially the Health ministry, TV3’s Muzik Muzik production crew, JS Pictures and my friends in the industry,” he wrote.

Following his recovery, Alif will be taking a few days off before returning to work, to spend time with his loved ones.

Alif with health workers at the Melaka Hospital. — Picture from Instagram/Alif Satar

“After being away from my wife and children, I’m sure many will know and can feel how much I’ve missed them so I will be taking the next few days to be with them before resuming work.”

The I Want You To Love Me singer called on all Malaysians to stop stigmatising Covid-19 patients, reminding them to care for one another.

“This culture of negativity isn’t a good trait for Malaysians, especially those of us who are Islam, a religion that emphasises love and care, not just our relationship with Allah but with one another.

“Treat people like how you want to be treated,” he said.

Alif accompanied his message with a socially distanced group photograph with the health workers at Melaka Hospital.

The One in a Million finalist was tested positive for Covid-19 on November 22, two days after performing at the Separuh Akhir Muzik Muzik 35 (SFMM35) at Sri Pentas 2, Shah Alam.

Alif’s grandfather, parents, brother and personal assistant also contracted the virus following his positive test results.