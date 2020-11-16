Rapper Cardi B apologises for imitating Hindu goddess Durga in magazine photoshoot (VIDEO)

Cardi B promised to do more research in the future before greenlighting potentially sensitive creative concepts. — Picture from Instagram/footwearnews

PETALING JAYA, Nov 16 — American rapper Cardi B has apologised for posing like the Hindu goddess Durga on the November cover of Footwear News.

The controversial photo featured the WAP star in a sleeveless red gown with multiple arms behind her, prompting social media users to accuse her of appropriating and mocking Hindu culture.

The fact that the photoshoot was for a footwear magazine added further insult to the injury as some people pointed out that wearing shoes at Hindu temples is not allowed.

People are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga. So as a Hindu I want to say that:

1-Wearing a shoe in a temple is prohibited

2-Durga maa is not to be used as an aesthetic

3-Durga maa is NEVER depicted bare bodied

4-THIS. IS. NOT. HOMAGE. IT'S. DISRESPECT. pic.twitter.com/K4QFa431tP — Aadi 𑁍 (@wotermelonsugrx) November 11, 2020

I am literally very disappointed with the Cardi B photoshoot drama. I think we don't have any rights to hurt any religion. In think above photoshoot she posed like a a Hindu god "durga" and rather then wepons she is holding a shoe. She should have to feel guilty about this. pic.twitter.com/jdUpeCbsdf — Sarthak Sinha (@JustardB) November 16, 2020

Cardi B it's not funny how you are disrespecting our culture our goddess as an hindu I am jot gonna take this lightly .

STOP USING ANY RELIGION AS AN AESTHETIC. — ᴮᴱEshita_Chandra⁷ (@ChandraEshita) November 11, 2020

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, admitted on November 11 that she “should have done (her) research” before going along with the magazine’s creative concept.

“The creatives told me I was going to represent a goddess, that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that’s something I love and I’m all about.

“And though it was dope, if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion, I want to say I’m sorry.

“Maybe I should have done my research. I’m sorry, I can’t change the past, but I will do more research for the future,” said the 28-year-old on her Instagram Stories.

Cardi B apologizes for her Footwear News cover



“I should’ve done my research, I’m sorry. I can’t change the past but I’m gonna do more research in the future” pic.twitter.com/2nnsGCGyYU — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) November 11, 2020

Footwear News initially shared Cardi B’s cover on their Instagram and wrote that it was intended as a “homage” to Durga.

Their caption also compared Cardi B to the Hindu goddess for being a “dominant female voice at a critical time.”

The magazine then deleted the post and issued an apology via People in which they promised to be more sensitive towards the use of religious imagery in future issues.

“We realise we were not considerate of certain cultural and religious perspectives and how this could be perceived as deeply offensive.

“We take full accountability for this oversight and we apologise.

“It is important we learn from this example and are sensitive to this sort of religious imagery when creative discussions are taking place in the future,” read the statement.

Footwear News has since replaced the cover with an alternative photo of Cardi B from the same photoshoot.