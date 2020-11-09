‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo to become parents in 2021

A baby is on the way for Hollywood star Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo. — Picture from Instagram/henrygolding

PETALING JAYA, Nov 9 — Sarawak-born actor Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who have been married since 2016, shared the happy news on their social media pages last weekend.

“Such immense joy this little one has brought us already. Now we get to share it with you,” Lo, 35, wrote on Instagram.

Golding, 33, was equally excited about the prospect of becoming a parent, writing on his Instagram that “2021 is already looking brighter.”

Lo, who works as a fitness guru, also shared photos of her baby bump and an ultrasound scan in a separate post and asked her followers to guess whether the baby would be a boy or a girl.

She did not disclose how far along she is in her pregnancy.

Famous friends of the couple, including Golding’s Crazy Rich Asians co-stars Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and the film’s director Jon M. Chu, have filled their social media pages with well wishes and congratulations over the news.

Golding and Lo first met at a New Year’s Eve party in Singapore back in 2011 and he proposed to her four years later on their anniversary in 2015.

A year later, they tied the knot in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony in Golding’s hometown of Sarawak.

Golding has credited Lo with keeping him grounded throughout his rise to Hollywood stardom, which kicked off with his debut as the swoon-worthy Nick Young in the 2018 rom-com Crazy Rich Asians.

“I went into the industry with a strong head on my shoulders and I’m lucky to have a wife who doesn’t let me get away with anything.

“We’ve known each other for a decade and have been dating for almost as long. We’ve been through the wringer, through the highest and lowest times,” Golding told Radio Times magazine in September.