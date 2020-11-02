Nineteen months after kissing scandal, HK celebrity Andy Hui to return to singing

Hong Kong celebrity Andy Hui will be returning to the recording studio soon, some 19-months after his kissing scandal with actress Jacqueline Wong. —Photo via Instagram/ andyhuichion

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — In a move to return to normalcy, Hong Kong celebrity Andy Hui will be returning to the recording studio soon.

Entertainment portal Jayne Stars reported that his recording company Sun Entertainment Culture Limited, has plans for Hui to rejoin the music industry with a new song.

Hui, who is married to singer and actress Sammi Cheng, was caught kissing actress Jacqueline Wong at the back of a taxi in April last year.

Contacted by the media for details, Sun Entertainment's music director Joey Tang said he would announce the matter once everything was ready.

Hui first tested public response towards him by appearing as a guest on ViuTV’s music show, Chill Club, in June.

Since then, Hui has maintained a low profile and kept away from the public eye.

According to the portal, Hui joined his good friends William So, Dicky Cheung and Edmond Leung recently to give out face masks to the elderly on behalf of the Banyan Services Association.

At the time, Hui did not inform the association's personnel of his presence.

"And when the workers recognised Hui, the star rejected appearing on-screen," the portal said.