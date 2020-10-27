Malaysian YouTuber’s film ‘Mael Totey The Movie’ rakes in RM2.56m in just four days (VIDEO)

The film by social media personality Syahmi Sazli is the highest-earning film on Astro First. ― Picture via Instagram/Syahmi Sazli

PETALING JAYA, Oct 27 ― The directorial debut of popular YouTuber Syahmi Sazli, Mael Totey The Movie, has raked in an impressive RM2.56 million in just four days since its premiere.

Syahmi who also stars in the comedy about a naïve young man who strives hard to learn English to win the girl of his dreams, said he did not expect his first film to do so well.

“I want to say a million thanks to the viewers, fans, our followers and everyone who has been involved in the movie,” quoted mStar.

“I also want to thank Astro, the radio stations that have promoted and supported the film from the production stage until now.

“And not forgetting members of the press who relentlessly shared my work before this.”

The social media personality added that the success of Mael Totey has given him fresh energy to continue creating better projects.

Astro Shaw and Nusantara vice president Raja Jastina Raja Arshad said her team is committed to making room for homegrown productions to bring content to viewers during these unprecedented times.

She added that the phenomenon of Mael Totey had a positive impact on rejuvenating the entertainment industry despite cinemas inability to fully operate due to Covid-19.

“What’s special about Mael Totey The Movie is it’s the first production and direction under Syahmi Sazli and the success of it has given hope to the local film industry that has been affected by Covid-19.

“The film’s positive reception also produced new talent and is a game-changer in the industry whereby a YouTuber has successfully advanced to a higher level,” Raja Jastina said.

Mael Totey The Movie is the Astro First’s highest-earning movie, a title previously held by Syif Malam Raya.

Besides Syahmi, the film stars Yoe Parey, Asif Suhaimi, Emaleen Minhad, Aween Ismail as well as well-known Malaysian actors such as Hushairi Hussain, Daler Yusof and Aznah Hamid.