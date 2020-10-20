‘Paskal’ actor Taufiq Hanafi says MCO dealt a harsh blow to his mental health

Taufiq is encouraging his fellow Malaysians to make their mental health a priority during the ongoing CMCO. — Picture from Instagram/taufiqhanafi11

PETALING JAYA, Oct 20 — Malaysian actor Taufiq Hanafi said the movement control order (MCO) that was imposed back in March took a harsh toll on his mental health.

Taufiq told Harian Metro that he faced several psychological and emotional challenges throughout that period, which was only worsened by the fact that he lived alone.

He is now concerned that he may go through similar hurdles again now that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) has been reinstated in parts of Malaysia.

“I live on my own and when I’m cooped up at home for a long time just like in the first MCO, there is no support for my mental health.

“I can’t say for sure if I have depression. I’m not sure because I have never gone through something like that before. I can’t really explain it,” said Taufiq.

The 29-year-old, known for playing the macho Ustat in the military action film Paskal, said he does his best to avoid negative thoughts and sees his mental health struggles as a challenge to overcome.

Taufiq is also urging Malaysians to prioritise their mental health during the ongoing CMCO and expressed hopes that the situation will improve in the near future.

“Society has been deeply affected by this crisis. People have lost jobs and livelihoods and are feeling stressed out and depressed as a result.

“I hope this crisis will come to an end and that things will recover for everyone’s well-being.”

*If you are lonely, distressed or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 (24 hours a day) or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang (3pm-12am daily), or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh (2pm - 11pm daily), or email [email protected]