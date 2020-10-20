Hong Kong actress Michelle Yim, 65, wows social media with age-defying physique

Yim leads an active lifestyle and often posts photos of herself going on hikes with her friends. — Pictures from Instagram/mixue_michelleyim

PETALING JAYA, Oct 20 — Hong Kong actress Michelle Yim, 65, made jaws drop after she posted Instagram photos of herself working out recently.

The veteran TVB star donned a bright-coloured workout outfit that flaunted her fit physique and toned muscles as she went for a jog in the park.

Yim’s followers couldn’t help but be in awe of her age-defying appearance and expressed their admiration for her in the comments section.

“Omg! (sic) My hot mama,” wrote Yim’s fellow TVB actress Eliza Sam.

“Big sister Michelle has such a healthy and positive life, what a good example for others,” said another user.

Yim, who often makes headlines with her youthful looks, keeps herself in shape by hiking and jogging and often shares photos of her athletic adventures on social media.

According to reports in Hong Kong media, Yim is a big advocate of healthy eating and often consumes tonic soups to stay strong.

The Forensic Heroes IV actress also makes sunscreen an essential part of her beauty routine to protect her skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays, which can contribute to ageing and wrinkles.