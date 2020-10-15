‘Paskal’ star Ammar Alfian and model Nelissa Nezam divorce a year after actor’s extramarital affair exposed

The divorce comes more than a year after Nelissa (left) publicly posted about Ammar’s infidelity. — Pictures from Instagram/nelissanezam and Instagram/ammar_alfian

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — Paskal actor Ammar Alfian and model Nelissa Nezam have officially divorced following a rocky year involving an extramarital relationship and online bickering between the couple.

The two appeared at the Kuala Lumpur Shariah Court yesterday where the judge ordered Nelissa to pay RM7,000 to Ammar as part of the tebus talak process.

On her Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old expressed relief at finalising her divorce from Ammar.

“Despite the mental, emotional, and physical exhaustion, Alhamdullilah today I can say I am finally divorced.

“I pray that no other woman or wife going through a similar situation would have to endure what I did. I’m just thankful this mess is over,” wrote Nelissa.

Ammar was equally grateful to bring his marriage to a close and wrote in an Instagram post that “justice has been served.”

He shared a photo of him posing with his lawyers at the Kuala Lumpur Shariah Court but has since set his profile to private.

The couple’s marriage blew up in May 2019 after Nelissa exposed Ammar for cheating on her by sharing screenshots of him confessing to the affair on WhatsApp.

Ammar initially brushed off the accusations and labelled them as “slander” before admitting that they were true.

In August this year, mStar reported Nelissa’s criticisms of Ammar for being uncooperative and dragging his feet throughout their divorce process.

The duo tied the knot back in March 2016 and they have a one-year-old son together.