Actress Faezah Elai bashed online for saying people who travel are ‘wiser’ than PhD holders

Faezah has defended her statement, saying that it was never her intention to discourage people from going to university. — Picture from Instagramfaezahelai

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — Malaysian actress Faezah Elai has come under fire for saying people who travel are “more experienced” than people with a Master’s or PhD degree.

Faezah, whose full name is Noor Faezah Md Elai, made the statement during an interview on musician Zarul Umbrella’s YouTube channel where she spoke about her former career as a flight attendant.

“I’ve heard a saying that if you are educated with a Master’s or PhD degree but you haven’t travelled, you can’t compare your level of experience with someone who’s seen the world.

“The experience I had as a cabin crew member made me understand people better attitude-wise, so I can handle people well,” said Faezah during the interview.

The comment sparked anger in some Malaysian social media users who interpreted the 38-year-old’s words as an insult towards university degree-holders.

One Instagram user lashed out at Faezah by demeaning her former profession, claiming that flight attendants “only serve food and wash toilets.”

“Do you think it’s so easy to get a Master’s or PhD?

“On the plane, flight attendants like you only serve food and wash the toilets,” wrote the user.

Faezah then posted a screenshot of the comment and defended herself against the user’s criticism.

“In my video interview, I said that people who might only have SPM-level education but travel a lot especially solo travelling are more open and wiser than those who have a Master’s or PhD but have not travelled at all.

“Not everyone can study and get a degree and the reason isn’t always due to money, because some people just can’t sit down and read books all the time.

“Other people learn better by meeting other people and getting to know different cultures and religions,” wrote Faezah.

She added that she was not discouraging people from getting a university education and was lucky enough to graduate with a degree herself.

Faezah also gave some advice to the people who bashed her by telling them to stay humble and respect other people’s professions.

“If having a degree turns you into an arrogant, uncivilised person, you can stay ignorant,” she wrote to one user.