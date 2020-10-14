‘Wet Season’ starring Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann selected to represent Singapore in next year’s Oscars

Singapore has selected cross-generational relationship drama ‘Wet Season’ that stars Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann as the country's entry to next year's Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category. ― Picture via Instagram/yeoyannyann

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 ― Singapore has selected cross-generational relationship drama Wet Season as the country's entry for next year's Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category.

Written and directed by London-based Anthony Chen, the movie stars Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann and Singaporean actor Koh Jia Ler as a teacher and student respectively, each coping with emotional stresses at home.

Singapore Film Commission (SFC) announced the film's selection on Tuesday.

In a statement published by Singapore's Straits Times, SFC director Joachim Ng said the film explores human relationships and emotions through the lens of a central female character grappling with her personal identity and marriage.

“The film has been well received by audiences in several film festivals and we are proud to continue supporting more made-with-Singapore films that transcend boundaries and evoke conversations.”

The film garnered six nominations, including Best Feature Film and Best Director for Chen at the 56th Golden Horse Awards last year where Yeo took home the Best Leading Actress for her portrayal of teacher, Ling.

Wet Season is Chen's second feature as writer-director.

His first, the family drama Ilo Ilo (2013), was selected as Singapore's entry to the 86th Academy Awards, held in 2014.

Chen, 36, said Wet Season was a labour of love.

“We couldn't have done it without the actors and crew who worked tirelessly on this film.

“I am honoured and humbled that this film will represent Singapore at the Oscars and hope that the film will continue to be seen and move audiences beyond Singapore.”