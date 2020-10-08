Sabahan hip-hop group K-Clique nominated for MTV Europe Music Awards 2020’s Best Southeast Asia Act (VIDEO)

K-Clique nominated is for the upcoming MTV EMA 2020. ― Picture courtesy of K-Clique

PETALING JAYA, Oct 8 ― Malaysian hip-hop group K-Clique has been nominated for Best Southeast Asia Act in the upcoming 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) that will be held on November 8.

The Sabahan hip hop group which consists of eight members in MK, Noki, Tuju, SoMean, KDeaf, FareedPF, Gnello and NastyNas were nominated for their song, Merais.

One of its members SoMean told Harian Metro that being nominated for the awards was a big deal to the group as they are relatively new to the Malaysian music scene.

“We never thought that we would have made it this far in being nominated for the MTV EMA. It was beyond our wildest dreams.

“As a group, we have been focusing on producing good music for our listeners and fans.”

The Sabahan group rose to fame with their songs Mimpi and Pulang.

Two years ago, Malaysian rapper Joe Flizzow made the nation proud when he was named Best Southeast Asia Act at the MTV European Music Award.