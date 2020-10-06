American singer Lana Del Rey told off online for wearing mesh face mask at California meet-and-greet

Del Rey had posed on a magazine cover with the mesh mask before wearing it out in public. — Pictures from Instagram/lanadelrey

PETALING JAYA, Oct 6 — Followers of singer Lana Del Rey were not impressed when she appeared in public wearing a mesh face mask recently.

Del Rey, 35, wore the decorative face covering during a signing for her new poetry book at a Barnes and Nobles outlet in Los Angeles, California last weekend.

The Summertime Sadness singer also shared several photos and videos of herself wearing the mesh mask on her Instagram page where she has over 17.3 million followers.

Many of them criticised Del Rey for wearing a mask that appeared to offer no protection against Covid-19.

“I love you sis but please wear a real mask. This gives a bad message (to other people),” wrote one fan in the comments.

“Girl, that’s not a mask. You make good music but poor decisions,” said another.

Del Rey previously wore a similar mask when she appeared on the cover of Interview magazine.

Del Rey’s sister Caroline “Chuck” Grant live-streamed the book signing on Instagram and said that Del Rey had tested negative for Covid-19 and was practising physical distancing by remaining six feet away from fans.

However, selfies from the event tell a different story as Del Rey was pictured getting in close contact with some of the attendees.

Lana Del Rey meets with fans at surprise book signing event for her collection of poetry, #VBBOTG, in LA. 📚 pic.twitter.com/t2H7hYAvhz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2020

Del Rey has not responded directly to criticisms involving her choice of face covering but she later posted a video of herself reading excerpts from her poetry book while wearing a proper fabric mask.

Some of her fans added that Del Rey should be given the benefit of the doubt as there may have been an additional see-through protective layer beneath her mesh mask.

The World Health Organisation has advised the public to wear face masks with at least three layers of fabric to prevent the transmission of Covid-19.