Blackpink smashes own record by surpassing 10 million views for ‘Lovesick Girls’ in 52 minutes (VIDEO)

The group’s latest album has made waves in the music industry just hours after its release today. — Picture from Instagram/blackpinkofficial

PETALING JAYA, Oct 2 — K-pop girl group Blackpink has broken the record for fastest Korean female act to achieve over 10 million views on YouTube with their music video for Lovesick Girls.

Members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé surpassed the 10 million views mark in just 52 minutes after their music video was posted at 12pm today.

They previously held the same record for their song Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez, which amassed 10 million views in two hours and 55 minutes.

.@BLACKPINK's #LovesickGirls becomes the fastest female music video in YouTube history to hit 10 million views (52 minutes). — chart data (@chartdata) October 2, 2020

Blackpink has been enjoying massive success following the release of their much-anticipated record The Album today.

The quartet currently holds the number one spot on the US iTunes singles and albums charts, making them the second Korean girl group to do so after Loona.

The Album includes six new tracks from Blackpink, including the song Bet You Wanna featuring American rapper Cardi B.