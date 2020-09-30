Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter hits back at unkind comments on her skin tone

PETALING JAYA, Sept 30 — Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, has called out haters after receiving nasty comments about her skin tone.
Suhana penned on Instagram that she has been criticised by adults since she was 12 who have been calling her "ugly" due to her "dark" skin tone.
There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism
She said that many young people are left feeling inferior in their dark-skin tone due to the negative perception received from people in general.
“It’s also ironic that these adults are Indians which means they also have brown skin — whatever the shades of brown they are in.
“Hating anyone who has the same skin tone as you are just proves that you are insecure and uncomfortable about your own skin.”
The 20-year-old also said that she is proud of herself although not succumbing to the beauty ideals of being five-foot seven tall and having light skin tone.
“I am sorry if social media, or your own families have convinced you that if you’re not five-foot seven tall and have light skin, you are not beautiful.
“Also, I just want you to know that I am extremely comfortable and proud in my own skin.”
Her Instagram post has been liked over 200,000 times with many praising her for being "woke" and addressing the issue of colourism on social media.
“You are beautiful. And many people are unhappy with their own skin so their unkind comments come from a place of insecurity, frustration, unhappiness and jealousy.
“Ignore them and just be yourself,” wrote another.