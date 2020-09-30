Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter hits back at unkind comments on her skin tone

Suhana Khan has called out haters after labelling her as having 'dark' skin tone. — Picture via instagram/suhanakhan2

PETALING JAYA, Sept 30 — Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, has called out haters after receiving nasty comments about her skin tone.

Suhana penned on Instagram that she has been criticised by adults since she was 12 who have been calling her "ugly" due to her "dark" skin tone.

She said that many young people are left feeling inferior in their dark-skin tone due to the negative perception received from people in general.

“It’s also ironic that these adults are Indians which means they also have brown skin — whatever the shades of brown they are in.

“Hating anyone who has the same skin tone as you are just proves that you are insecure and uncomfortable about your own skin.”

The 20-year-old also said that she is proud of herself although not succumbing to the beauty ideals of being five-foot seven tall and having light skin tone.

“I am sorry if social media, or your own families have convinced you that if you’re not five-foot seven tall and have light skin, you are not beautiful.

“Also, I just want you to know that I am extremely comfortable and proud in my own skin.”

Her Instagram post has been liked over 200,000 times with many praising her for being "woke" and addressing the issue of colourism on social media.

“You are beautiful. And many people are unhappy with their own skin so their unkind comments come from a place of insecurity, frustration, unhappiness and jealousy.

“Ignore them and just be yourself,” wrote another.