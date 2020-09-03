Jimi Hendrix’s ‘magic boa’ is up for auction

The electric pink boa worn by Jimi Hendrix on the cover of the album ‘Are You Experienced?’ and during his legendary performance at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967 will go under the hammer on September 8. — Picture courtesy of Omega Auctions via AFP-Relaxnews

LONDON, Sept 3 — Rock ‘n’ roll fans take note: the electric pink feather boa worn by Jimi Hendrix during his legendary perfomance at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival is to be sold at auction for the first time on Tuesday, September 8 in a sale by the UK-based house Omega Auctions.

For more than 50 years, the legendary accessory has been kept in a personal collection belonging to British photographer Karl Ferris.

“Jimi called it his Magic Boa because it brought him much luck as he wore it on Are You Experienced and at his best ever concert, Monterey Pop,” said Ferris on September 1.

Put up for sale at Omega Auctions to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hendrix’s death, the “magic boa” is expected to fetch £15,000 (RM82,650).

However, the final price could be much higher, especially when you consider that a Japanese sunburst electric guitar which belonged to the American singer-songwriter was sold in August of this year for more than £160,000 by GWS Auctions.

Hendrix first acquired the instrument in the early 1960s following his discharge from in the US military in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and notably played it while working as a session musician for a number of bands including the Isley Brothers. — AFP-Relaxnews