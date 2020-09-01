HK superstar Jackie Chan sells two Beijing luxury apartments where son was arrested for possession, distribution of marijuana

Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan's has put his Beijing luxury apartments on the auction block.. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan has put two of his Beijing apartments on the auction block.

The ads appeared on a Chinese judicial auction site last week, reported entertainment portal Jayne Stars.

The two apartments are said to have a combined foreclosure price of 71.9 million yuan (RM43.7 million) and will officially go on auction at 10am on September 28.

The apartments, measuring 1,200 square meters, are located in Room 1001 and 1002 of Building 2, No. 9 Dongzhimen Inner Street of Dongmen District, Beijing.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong daily South China Morning Post reported that the apartments were where Chan's son Jaycee had been arrested for possession and distribution of marijuana on August 18, 2014.

Chan and his family had stayed at the apartments, with six bedrooms and three living areas, since 2007.

However, there is a dispute over the ownership as property developer Beijing Yujia Real Estate had not officially transferred the property rights to Chan after selling them in late 2007 for around 33.6 million yuan (RM20.4 million), with part of the funding covered by fees Chan had received for his promotional work with Yujia Real Estate.

Beijing property developer, Tenhong Real Estate Group, later filed for arbitration against Yujia Real Estate over a debt dispute where the court ordered the seizure of assets, including the two homes that Chan had bought.