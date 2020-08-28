Malaysian actress Scha Elinnea criticises victim-blaming culture after receiving rape comments online

Scha believes people need to focus on the aggressor when determining factors that lead to rape. — Picture via Instagram/schaelinnea

PETALING JAYA, Aug 28 — Newcomer actress Scha Elinnea called out social media users who believe that rape cases are caused by women wearing sexy clothing.

The 21-year-old from Sungai Petani, Kedah told mStar that the root cause of rape should not be pinned on the victim’s outfit but the aggressor instead.

“Honestly, I don’t believe that dressing sexily will lead to rape.

“This kind of thing should be on the aggressor because there are rape cases involving women who cover themselves up completely too.

“I’m not blaming any specific party. For me, (rape) happens when you can’t control your mind and desires.

“If a person doesn’t get their heart and desires under control, that’s how rape cases happen,” she said.

The Tuan Danial actress was forced to turn off the comments section on her Instagram in July after getting bashed by keyboard warriors for dressing “too sexily.”

She added that married men have been harassing her almost weekly by sending obscene photos and texts to her on social media.

A few of them have also made rape comments towards Scha which has led to her being cautious when going out in public.

“You can say that every week, I get sent an explicit photo on Instagram from a married person and there are others who are single too.

“Many married men have asked me out. I haven’t gotten a message that’s too overboard yet though I have gotten comments that said if I was raped, it would all be in vain.

“I’m more careful when I go out after seeing comments like that. I will go out with friends or family members so I feel safer,” she said.