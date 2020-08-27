Actress Serina Redzuawan’s wins custody of daughter, ex-husband granted custody of their son

Serina accompanied by her father, Chef Wan at the Shah Alam Syariah High Court. — Picture via Instagram/serinaredzuawan

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Actress and entrepreneur Serina Redzuawan was granted custody of her 8-year-old daughter Isabella Safiyya Salahudin by the Shah Alam Syariah High Court today.

The 37-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Datuk Redzuawan Ismail or Chef Wan shared her joy on Instagram that she had been given the custody rights for nine-year-old daughter Isabella Saffiya, while custody for her 10-year-old son Tristan Tareef had been given to her ex-husband Gavin Edward O’luanaigh.

“The decision is sad but we must accept what has been planned for us by Allah.”

“May Allah protect Tristan Tareef with strong faith and hold on firmlyto Islam’s teachings,” she wrote.

She added that there was no point fighting over the rights to look after the children when the children are entrusted to them.

“We have to focus and love the two of them,” she said, in an apparent message to her 43-year-old ex-husband Gavin, or his Muslim name Salahudin Ghafar.

The Shah Alam Syariah High Court barred Serina and Gavin from taking the children outside of the country although Serina had earlier filed for only Gavin to be barred from taking the children overseas.

Serina had filed the case to obtain custody rights for her two children on Feb 26 2018 claiming that Gavin was not practising the Islamic way of life.

She was also worried that her children would be taken out of Malaysia as Gavin’s family stays in London.

Serina and Gavin tied the knot on January 1 2010 and divorced seven years later on August 1.