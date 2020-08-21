Siti Nurhaliza’s two-year-old daughter makes cupcakes for parents’ wedding anniversary in adorable clip (VIDEO)

Siti with daughter Aafiyah and husband Datuk K on their wedding anniversary. — Screengrab from Instagram/Siti Nurhaliza

PETALING JAYA, Aug 21 — At just two-years-old, the daughter of Malaysian’s pop darling Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin appears to enjoy baking up a storm in the kitchen.

Siti Aafiyah recently showed off her cake decorating skills to celebrate her parents’ 14th wedding anniversary.

Assisted by her nanny, the adorable toddler’s time in the kitchen was recorded by her mum in a minute-long clip on Instagram where she was seen scattering colourful sprinkles on cupcakes for her parents’ special day.

Aafiyah, 2, scatters sprinkles on cupcakes for her parents’ special day. — Screengrab from Instagram/Siti Nurhaliza

Siti’s daughter appeared to be having a ball in the kitchen with her nanny, laughing together as they put together the homemade treat.

“Aafiyah made these cakes for mum and dad’s wedding anniversary, thank you darling,” Siti said in the clip before planting a kiss on her daughter’s cheek.

The Cindai singer’s husband, businessman Datuk Seri Khalid Mohd Jiwa or affectionately known as Datuk K was also seen beaming in the video.

“Aafiyah is our joy and a very valuable gift to us, thank you God for the beautiful 14 years,” Siti wrote in the caption.

The clip which was posted yesterday received over 180,000 views at the time of writing along with a flood of comments congratulating the couple on their wedding anniversary.

Many also gushed over Aafiyah’s talkative nature in the clip, giving fans a rare glimpse of the toddler’s personality.

Siti and Datuk K were married on August 21, 2006 and welcomed Aafiyah in 2018 after a 12-year wait.