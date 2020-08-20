‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ crosses the billion dollar mark in box office sales

Based on the JK Rowling novel, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ launched the careers of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros France

LONDON, Aug 20 — Four days after its big screen re-release, the first film from the “Harry Potter” franchise has joined Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 among films that have accumulated more than 1 billion dollars in worldwide box office takings.

Nearly 20 years after its initial release in movie theatres, the first film from the “Harry Potter” saga has finally passed the symbolic billion dollar mark in box office sales across the world this week. This accomplishment was made possible by the film’s August 14 re-release in 3D, 4K in cinemas in China, as well as in other countries as a strategy to win back cinemagoers who had to put such outings on hold for several months due to the global health crisis.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone collected more than an additional 13.5 million dollars last weekend in China.

The first film in the saga is the second one of the franchise to reach the billion-dollar box office level worldwide after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2, which currently counts box office takings of US$1.3 billion (RM5.4 billion), giving it a ranking of 13th biggest cinematic success.

Combined box office takings from the “Harry Potter” franchise currently total more than US$7.74 billion. — AFP-Relaxnews