Burna Boy reveals details of new album produced by Diddy

Burna Boy's new album, 'Twice as Tall,' is executive-produced by Sean 'Diddy' Combs. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 11 — Out Friday, Twice as Tall is executive-produced by Diddy, Bosede Ogulu and Burna Boy.

The album, a follow-up to Africa Giant, was largely recorded in Lagos, Nigeria. The tracklist includes collaborations with Stormzy, Youssou N'Dour, and Naughty by Nature, and production inputs from Nigeria's Spaceship Collective, as well as Mike Dean, Timbaland, and others.

Coldplay's Chris Martin provides vocals for Monsters You Made, a political track that ends with a sample from a 1987 interview with the Ghanaian poet Ama Ata Aidoo.

African Giant, released in July 2019, won Album of the Year at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards and was nominated for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Burna Boy also won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards.

The Nigerian-born singer recently released My Oasis with Sam Smith as well as Odogwu, neither of which features on the new record. He also appears on the remix of South African producer Master KG's viral song Jerusalema and on the track Ja Ara E which appears on Beyonce's Black is King and The Lion King: The Gift albums.

See the full tracklist for Twice as Tall, out Friday, below:

01. Level Up (Twice as Tall) [ft. Youssou N'Dour]

02. Alarm Clock

03. Way Too Big

04. Bebo

05. Wonderful

06. Onyeka (Baby)

07. Naughty By Nature [ft. Naughty By Nature]

08. Comma

09. No Fit Vex

10. 23

11. Time Flies [ft. Sauti Sol]

12. Monsters You Made [ft. Chris Martin]

13. Wetin Dey Sup

14. Real Life [ft. Stormzy]

15. Bank on It — AFP-Relaxnews