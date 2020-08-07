BTS announce new concert film ‘Break the Silence: The Movie’

South Korean boy band BTS at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. ― AFP pic

SEOUL, Aug 7 — The South Korean band will unveil their latest concert film in more than 70 countries beginning September 10 via WeTransfer, with a US theater premiere scheduled on September 24.

A list of all the regions where Break the Silence: The Movie is slated to hit the big screen is available at BTS In Cinema, although the announcement cautions that “dates vary per territory and [are] subject to change based on the status of local cinema re-openings.”

The UK, Japan, Spain, Russia, Italy, France and South Korea are among the countries where the concert film will arrive as soon as September 10, while fans in Canada, Mexico and Brazil will have to wait until September 24.

Break the Silence: the Movie will follow BTS on their 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, during which they traversed the US, South America, Europe and Asia.

The concert film will also explore “each band member behind the curtain,” as RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook share previously untold personal stories with their fans.

Break the Silence: the Movie marks BTS’s third concert film, following 2019’s “Bring the Soul: the Movie” that sold 2.55 million tickets and did US$24.3 million of box office in 112 territories in its initial run.

A sneak preview of Break the Silence: the Movie will accompany the one-weekend re-release of BTS’s third concert film, which will take place from August 28 through 30.

Meanwhile, tickets for Break the Silence: the Movie will go on sale on August 13. — AFP-Relaxnews