Actress Maya Karin saddened by decision to shut popular grilled burger business she started during MCO

The ‘Pontianak Harum Sundal Malam’ star flipping burgers with a staff member in April. — Picture from Instagram/Maya Karin

PETALING JAYA, Aug 4 — Popular Malaysian actress Maya Karin had to kiss her dream of growing her grilled burger business goodbye after deciding to cease operations.

The 41-year-old revealed she had to shut down the thriving business for good, claiming there were those who were taking advantage of its popularity, Berita Harian reported.

The Pontianak Harum Sundal Malam star announced that her Burger Bakar Maya Karin stall’s last day of operations was on August 1 despite much reluctance.

The German-Malay beauty got into the food scene by accident during the movement control order (MCO) after a friend had asked her to store his grill and kiosk at her Kampung Sungai Penchala home in Selangor.

She decided to sell grilled burgers that are priced between RM4 and RM20 during the MCO to make use of her free time.

Seeing that her burgers have been selling like hot cakes over the past three months, the actress was keen on opening more branches.

She told the Malay-language publication there were parties who tried to take advantage of her efforts but refused to elaborate on the details.

“I had high hopes of expanding the burger business but whatever it is, we can only plan, God decides the rest.

“Who isn’t sad when something like this happens.

“Initially, I started selling grilled burgers for the fun of it and didn’t expect it to go viral and for so many people to like it,” she said.

Maya added that wherever she went, people from all walks of life would ask her about her grilled burgers.

“It’s just that what has affected me to stop the business is something I’ll keep to myself.

“It’s normal for people to take advantage when something starts showing good results,” she added.

The award-winning actress whose real name is Maya Karin Roelcke said she was so committed to making sure the grilled burger business was doing well.

“I will not be involved with any burger brand.

“I don’t want any issues to arise from possible assumptions so instead of having these problems, it’s better if I just close down the business,” she said.

Although she was saddened by her decision, Maya said she was grateful that her business venture was well received.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for supporting this grilled burger business, I really appreciate it.”

The actress’ last ever grilled burger delivery was for the Maahad Tahfiz Lil Aytam orphanage for girls in Rawang.