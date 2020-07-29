Hong Kong veteran entertainer Alan Tam closes down Facebook and Instagram profiles after being cyberbullied

Alan Tam has removed his Facebook and Instagram profiles supposedly due to being cyberbullied. — Picture from Facebook/ Alan Tam

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Hong Kong entertainer Alan Tam has shut down his Facebook and Instagram profiles after endless criticism and trolling.

The 69-year-old now only maintains an account with China’s microblogging site Weibo according to Hong Kong’s Ming Pao.

Tam’s problems began last year after he appeared at a rally to support Hong Kong police.

It took a turn for the worse earlier this year when Tam attended a dinner with senior police officer Frankie Chu, who in 2018 was jailed for three months after hitting a bystander with a baton during Hong Kong’s Occupy protests in 2014.

The relationship between many in Hong Kong and the police force has been strained following a series of demonstrations that led to the people accusing the force of police brutality.

Tam currently has 4.75 million followers on Weibo, which he actively updates with his daily routine.