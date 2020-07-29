Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

Hong Kong veteran entertainer Alan Tam closes down Facebook and Instagram profiles after being cyberbullied

Wednesday, 29 Jul 2020 04:27 PM MYT

BY SYLVIA LOOI

Alan Tam has removed his Facebook and Instagram profiles supposedly due to being cyberbullied. — Picture from Facebook/ Alan Tam
Alan Tam has removed his Facebook and Instagram profiles supposedly due to being cyberbullied. — Picture from Facebook/ Alan Tam

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Hong Kong entertainer Alan Tam has shut down his Facebook and Instagram profiles after endless criticism and trolling.

The 69-year-old now only maintains an account with China’s microblogging site Weibo according to Hong Kong’s Ming Pao.

Tam’s problems began last year after he appeared at a rally to support Hong Kong police.

It took a turn for the worse earlier this year when Tam attended a dinner with senior police officer Frankie Chu, who in 2018 was jailed for three months after hitting a bystander with a baton during Hong Kong’s Occupy protests in 2014.

The relationship between many in Hong Kong and the police force has been strained following a series of demonstrations that led to the people accusing the force of police brutality.

Tam currently has 4.75 million followers on Weibo, which he actively updates with his daily routine.

In Showbiz