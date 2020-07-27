Malaysian celebrity couple Aeril Zafrel and Wawa Zainal to build RM1.2m mosque in Batu Pahat

Celebrity celebrity couple Aeril Zafrel and Wawa Zainal will build a RM1.2 million mosque using the proceeds from their latest product. — Picture via Instagram/Aeril Zafrel

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Local celebrity couple Aeril Zafrel and wife Wawa Zainal are planning to build a RM1.2 million mosque in the actor’s hometown in Kampung Rengit, Batu Pahat, Johor.

Aeril, whose real name is Suhairil Sunari, and his wife who are the owners of Wawa Cosmetics, has just launched a new cosmetic product Muslim Bukhari, the proceeds of which will go towards the construction of the 700-capacity mosque.

According to Aeril, the idea to build the mosque came from his wife after she heard a lecture by Ustaz Abdul Somad on donating wealth to build a mosque as an investment for the afterlife.

He had initially planned to build a new bungalow in Bangi but his wife managed to change his mind, noting they already had a house.

“So I had a meeting with the village head of Kampung Rengit and they had agreed to build it with a construction cost of RM1.2 million, which will be collected through the sales of our products,” he told Harian Metro.

He said they were not trying to show off by announcing plans for the mosque but instead it is an appeal to their fans to come together in investing for the afterlife.

“For each purchase of the Muslim Bukhari, they are also contributing to the building of the mosque and it is not just under my name or Wawa’s.

“There are only 80,000 units and there will be no restock once it is sold out.”

“If we manage to sell out all of the products, then we will have more than enough funds to build the mosque.”

The Muslim Bukhari cosmetic set includes two lip gloss, a makeup set and perfume for RM79 per set.

Datuk Sri Siti Nurhaliza also praised the couple’s effort. — Picture via Instagram/ctdk

Their plans to build the mosque has garnered praise online with social media users cheering their efforts, including from singer Datuk Sri Siti Nurhaliza, who also commended them via her Instagram Story.

“I’m proud of this couple’s outstanding efforts.

“May Allah bless you both,” she said in an Instagram Story.